OASYS certifies PoINT Archiver for file archiving

OASYS and PoINT Software & Systems have announced that OASYS has certified PoINT Archiver to work with its software-based automated playout solutions for file archiving to tape and optical devices.

Using PoINT Archiver, the required capacity of costly, high performance hard disk systems is significantly reduced as large video files are archived to cost-effective storage media such as LTO-5. According to the defined playlists, the OASYS solution can then instantly pre-fetch the files from tape to ensure continuous playout. The SDK available for PoINT Archiver also allows integration of tiered storage management functionality.