NXP Software demonstrates QuickPlayer on Android devices

NXP Software showed how service providers can quickly address the growing Android video services market at IBC2012 last month in Amsterdam.

The company demonstrated its LifeVibes QuickPlayer on Android devices. QuickPlayer enables rapid deployment of secure, high-quality services on virtually all Android devices.

One demo focused on QuickPlayer’s ability to automatically adapt to changes in network bandwidth and specific device capabilities, such as CPU capacity. By dynamically selecting the best bit rate for the device and conditions, it ensures users enjoy smooth, continuous viewing even if there is volatility in the network.

The company also featured QuickPlayer’s rich set of features, which go beyond the basic "play, pause, resume" functions of most players. Viewers can switch to an alternative audio track or turn on subtitles to watch foreign-language movies.