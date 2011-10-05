NVerzion to highlight latest automation offerings at CCW/HD World

NVerzion will be exhibiting at Content & Communications World (CCW)/HD World Oct. 12-13 in New York City. Addressing today's migration to file-based workflows, NVerzion will show the NCompass content delivery edge-server control interface.

NCompass automatically moves data from the delivery system to the desired destination while renaming the media according to specified naming conventions. At the same time, it also segments the media and updates the database with new durations and descriptions. NCompass can be supplied with or without a transcoder and supports all popular delivery systems such as Pathfire and PitchBlue, as well as those provided by Centaur, DG, Extreme Reach, On The Spot Media, SpotGenie, MediaMover (editors) and other archival devices.

At HD World, NVerzion will also showcase the TeraStore nearline storage archival system, available in configurations of 3RU (12 drives), 4RU (16 drives), 5RU (24 drives), and 9RU (48 drives).

See NVerzion at booth 957 at CCW/HD World.