NVerzion Optimizes Cable Workflows

SALT LAKE CITY — NVerzion announced a specialized automation package geared toward the cable market that leverages the flexible, scalable nature of NVerzion’s Component Level Automation System Solutions aka CLASS.



Through redundancy and integration with existing technology, NVerzion said CLASS offers an alternative to station-in-a-box platforms. The customized automation uses software components to control and integrate legacy hardware and software systems into a unified platform, enabling cable operators to integrated it into existing infrastructures, according to NVerzion. The vendor said CLASS automation can be scaled-up to accommodate hundreds of channels. It said that one of its cable customers reducee the time it spends on a typical scheduling task from six hours to about six minutes.



CLASS is available as a complete package that includes all of the necessary components for automation, video server, master control/routing, and character generation; or, as a customized system that interoperates with existing equipment.