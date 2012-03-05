NVerizon Unveils CLASS Broadcast Automation at NAB

NVerizon KISS Scheduling and Traffic System

At the 2012 NAB Show, NVerizon will unveil Component Level Automation System Solutions (CLASS), a highly flexible, scalable automation solution that integrates a broadcaster’s existing hardware and software systems onto one unified platform.



CLASS, which scales from four to hundreds of channels, provides system-wide control of ingest, traffic, graphics, and play-out. While it includes necessary components for automation, traffic, video server, master control, routing, and character generation, it also interfaces with third-party products.



NVerizon will also present an enhanced version of its KISS scheduling and traffic system for simplified, streamlined scheduling, billing, and accounting. And NVerizon will demonstrate NCompass, a software platform that streamlines the processing and play-out of file-based content. NCompass enables stations to manage any content delivery platform with a single, common user interface.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. NVerizon will be at booth N4912.



