Nuvyyo Tablo App Now Available for Samsung Tizen Smart TVs

OTTAWA—Nuvyyo is covering all the bases of the smart TV market now, as the company has announced the release of a native Tablo app for Samsung Smart TVs, meaning Tablo OTA DVRs now support all major smart TV operating systems, including Roku, Amazon Fire, Android TV, LG webOS and Samsung Tizen.

The Tablo Samsung Tizen smart TV app is optimized for lean-back viewing and enables users to discover, schedule, record and stream both live and recorded broadcast television programs using their TV remotes. The app provides access to Tablo’s content discovery, live playback and DVR functions, including pause, rewind, fast forward and series recording.

Consumers with Samsung smart TVs 2015 and later, and running the Tizen operating system, will be able to utilize the Tablo app. The app is available for download from the Samsung Tizen app store and www.TabloTV.com/apps.