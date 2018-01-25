Nuvyyo Updates Tablo DVRs With New Recording Features

OTTAWA—As the cord-cutting movement continues to grow, Nuvyyo is giving the users of its Tablo Over-the-Air DVR platform new recording features. Nuvyyo says that with the updates, cord-cutters using Tablo to watch and record antenna TV will have improved scheduling tools and recording management options.

These new options will include adjust start/stop time, enabling recordings to start up to 10 minutes early and end as much as three hours after the scheduled program time. Users can also choose to retain all episodes or only a select number of airings. With the recording channel selector, Tablo users will be able to choose which channel to record from if multiple channels are airing a specific program. The new recording features can be applied to single airings, or to an entire series.

The latest firmware update (2.2.18) will be available on Tablo 2-Tuner, Tablo 4-Tuner and Tablo Dual 64GB OTA DVRs through the Tablo Channel on Roku and Tablo apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Android TV, NVIDIA Shield TV, PC or Mac, and mobile devices. Nuvyyo plans to continue to roll out these features to additional Tablo-supported devices and Tablo platforms.