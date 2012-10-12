NUGEN Audio VisLM compares/contrasts mix loudness

With detailed, objective loudness measurement, history and logging facilities, NUGEN Audio's VisLM provides an easy-to-use ITU, ATSC, and EBU standard-compliant way to measure, compare, and contrast loudness during production, broadcast and post-production, on the fly or for entire sections of audio.

Offering true-peak level metering (inter-sample accurate level monitoring); loudness range (to help decide if and how much dynamic compression to apply); momentary "instantaneous loudness" for mixing by ear; short-term loudness (3-second time window); and program loudness (long-term integrated loudness measurement); VisLM is a comprehensive tool that helps audio professionals cut through the complexity of loudness compliance.

Updates to VisLM being launched at AES include a dialogue gate option and a customizable sliding window feature. Additionally, VisLM will now be available in a 64-bit OS X version.

VisLM is available in two versions: VisLM-C (compact) and VisLM-H (history), with both versions available in 2.0 and 5.1 formats.