Nugen Audio Updates Halo Downmix Software

LEEDS, U.K.—Nugen Audio has announced a new update to its Halo Downmix software that expands its compatibility to allow for more flexibility and collaboration across different project types.

Nugen has broadened the plug-in’s channel count support, making it now capable of downmixing from 7.1 and 5.1 to 7.0, 6.1, 6.0, 5.1, 5.0 and 4.0, as well as LCR and stereo. There is also an optional 3D extension that supports downmixing from 7.1.2. According to Nugen Audio CEO Paul Tapper, this now makes Halo Downmix capable of supporting the same channel arrangements as the company’s Halo Upmix.

Halo Downmix, which is included in both the Nugen Post bundle and Surround Suite packages, is designed to enable precise sound balancing, mix monitoring and stereo fold-down.

The plug-in features multiple monitoring modes and downmix balancing, as well as quick mute and solo controls. The software also allows users to regulate LF content, maintain dialog clarity and control excess ambient energy. Use with the included Receive plug-in enables parallel surround/stereo workflows for A/B listening checks.

Additional features include the ability to mitigate unsatisfactory results of other standard downmix coefficients and adjust levels of individual channels and balance of direct versus diffuse sound.