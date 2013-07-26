NUGEN Audio adds time code feature to VisLM plug-in

NUGEN Audio has added a time code feature to its VisLM visual loudness monitoring plug-in. The time code feature makes it possible to relate the loudness parameters directly to time code references, giving audio engineers and editors a clear frame-accurate position for any alerts, true-peak overs, maximum values and other indicators to picture. VisLM will now also include support for 64-bit iLok protection for AAX, VST, and audio units.

When the time code setting is selected in VisLM, an indicator will display in the UI, and the time code information can be stored in the log along with other information. In addition to a report showing elapsed time or system time, there is now a time code report available as well. The time code report logs can be used to indicate where in a program loudness events occur.

The time code update is free for all current users.

More information about VisLM and other NUGEN Audio products is available at www.nugenaudio.com.