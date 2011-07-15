Noise Industries unveils upgrade for FxFactory

Noise Industries, developer of visual effects tools for the post-production and broadcast markets, has announced FxFactory 2.6 for Final Cut Pro X and Motion 5.

The upgrade makes more than 140 filters, generators and transitions from FxFactory Pro available inside Final Cut Pro X. All FxFactory-based plug-ins continue to be available in previous versions of Final Cut Pro and other hosts, including the new Motion 5. The upgrade is free for current FxFactory Pro customers.