Noise Industries ships FxFactory Pro 2.5

Noise Industries has announced the release of FxFactory Pro 2.5 for Apple Final Cut Pro, Motion, Final Cut Express and Adobe After Effects applications. FxFactory powers more than 300 visual effects plug-ins optimized for real-time performance on the Macintosh platform.

The new version introduces eight new filters and transition plug-ins: Local Contrast, which increases the appearance of light-dark transitions in the source media; Vibrance, which adjusts the saturation in the source media while minimizing clipping as colors approach full saturation; Genie Filter, which pinches, stretches and slides the input image for a unique genie bottle effect; Accordion, which reveals the destination by pushing the source clip to one side and unfolding the incoming clip to the full frame; Origami (Square), which reveals the destination clip by folding the source to one corner, or by unfolding the destination clip over the entire frame; Origami (Triangle), which reveals the destination clip by folding the source to one side, or by unfolding the destination clip over the entire frame; Genie Transition, which pinches, stretches and slides one clip out of the frame to reveal the next clip; and Page Turn, which allows users to flip the source clip to one direction to reveal the incoming clip, or flip the destination clip over the entire frame.

The new version also includes significant enhancements to the platform's slideshow generator. An innovative new user interface gives users increased flexibility in selecting and re-ordering image files, and complete creative control to produce slideshows in Final Cut Pro, Motion and After Effects. The newly enhanced slideshow generator also includes four new transition effects applied automatically between slides.