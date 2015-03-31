NOA to Spotlight High Performance Ingest Systems at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - NOA will spotlight its high-performance ingest systems at the 2015 NAB Show. The ingest systems complement NOA’s flagship product, Media-arc, which is a flexible, open framework for highly efficient collaborative media archive management. NOA’s modular solutions for high-quality mass ingest and flexible workflow management are: Ingestline, Actline and Jobdb.

Additional products include: NOA Record, CD Lector, Medialector and Framelector, which migrate large volumes of material from legacy media such as ¼-inch analog carriers, CD Audio, Audio DAT, or SD material from Betacam, Betacam SP, IMX or U-matic.

These ingest products boost productivity by combining high capacity, rigorous quality control and advanced metadata capabilities, while requiring minimal personal interaction.

Previously known as NOA Audio Solutions, the company recently changed its name to NOA since its portfolio now offers both audio and video archive management.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. NOA will be in booth SU13511. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.