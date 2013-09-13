Nimb TV outfits UltraHD OB van with ATEM Production Studio 4K

Nimb TV, a broadcast production start-up in Denmark, has unveiled the country’s first, and smallest, Ultra HD OB van. The unit is built around a number of Blackmagic Design’s UltraHD products, including the ATEM Production Studio 4K and Blackmagic audio monitor. Uniquely housed in a three-wheeler moped van, it can be positioned right at the heart of any live production.

Built with the help of AV specialist Stjernholm & Co, the OB van will be used for high-quality, multi-camera Ultra-HD 4K production in the Danish broadcast industry, big-screen events and live concerts. It has already been booked for the “boot camp” section of the next season of Denmark’s version of “The X Factor,” which will use various locations across Copenhagen.

Nimb TV’s live production workflow includes the ATEM Production Studio 4K, which can handle SD, HD or UltraHD 4K video sources from up to eight of the team’s own cameras, or its broadcast clients. The ATEM Production Studio 4K will be used with an ATEM 1-M/E production panel for hardware control.

The Production Studio 4K’s 6G-SDI and HDMI 4K video connections allow Nimb TV to handle UltraHD 4K video sources via a single cable, and each input includes a frame synchronizer allowing the use of non-genlocked sources. There is also an HD downconverted HD-SDI program output for when the switcher is operating in UltraHD formats, but a regular HD program feed is required.

The workflow also features a HyperDeck Studio Pro SSD recorder, while capture and playback is handled by Blackmagic’s UltraStudio 4K. The team has also installed a Blackmagic audio monitor, a rackmount audio monitoring solution with advanced 6G-SDI video for UltraHD video sources, to ensure high-quality monitoring wherever the unit is in action.