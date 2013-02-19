Nexidia to showcase Dialogue Search at NAB 2013

At NAB 2013, Nexidia will showcase Nexidia Dialogue Search (DS), a tool that searches for any spoken word or phrase across workgroups or massive media libraries in seconds.

With DS, media organizations can utilize their media libraries more easily by finding unique assets that fit their needs simply, precisely, and quickly without being overwhelmed by irrelevant results. DS dramatically reduces logging and transcription costs and uncovers valuable assets that traditional metadata could never find. DS integrates directly with media asset management systems and editing applications, and no training is required.

Nexidia will present DS at Booth: S117LMR.