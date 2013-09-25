Nexidia releases software tool for automated closed captioning

Nexidia has announced Nexidia QC V2.0, the first general release of the company's software tool for automated closed caption, video description and language verification for broadcast and IP workflows.

Nexidia QC has three main verification features. First, it verifies that closed caption words match the dialog in the audio. It also verifies that a video description track is present and fits within the non-dialog portion of the main audio. Lastly, it checks every audio track and verifies it has the expected language.

These tests can be configured to launch together or individually at any point in the workflow, depending upon the testing profile. Due to having a RESTful API, it can be initiated and controlled by any third-party application, including internally developed applications and in AmberFin iCR via the Nexidia QC plugin.