Nexidia Releases Dialogue Search v1.6

ATLANTA—Nexidia announced version 1.6 of Nexidia Dialogue Search, the company’s technology that searches for any spoken word or phrase across media libraries in seconds. With Dialogue Search v1.6, Nexidia has expanded its third-party integrations for the Dalet Galaxy and Squarebox Systems CatDV media asset management systems. In addition, Vizrt and IPV have now integrated dialog search capabilities into their respective MAM applications using the Dialogue Search API.



Dialogue Search indexes the audio in a media library and then utilizes Nexidia’s patented phonetic search technology to find clips based on what is spoken on the audio tracks.

With v1.6, Dialogue Search has expanded its integrations with several of the industry’s MAM and metadata management systems. In addition to the expanded integrations with Dalet Galaxy and Squarebox Systems CatDV, MAM solutions IPV Curator and Vizrt Viz One have now incorporated the Dialogue Search API—enabling Dialogue Search capabilities to create a unified search experience. The API enables all of the user features of Dialogue Search to be integrated in the third-party application without disrupting the existing user experience or workflows.



Nexidia will demonstrate Dialogue Search v1.6 at the IBC2014 in stand 3.A54 and in the IPV Stand, 8.A33. The product will be available in September.