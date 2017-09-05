NexGuard, Ericsson Partner on Network ID Watermarking

NEW YORK—Forensic watermarking technology company NexGuard has entered into a technology partnership with Ericsson and announced the launch of its Network ID product. The technology is designed to insert a unique invisible forensic watermark in primary distribution feeds for linear TV, whether its satellite or fiber.

The Network ID technology can be used to provide clear evidence of the distribution path to determine the source of illegally distributed signals. It also serves as proof of ownership to enable the take down of pirated streams.

NexGuard has integrated the Network ID into Ericsson’s RX8200 advanced modular receiver for satellite distribution applications.

NexGuard and Ericsson will showcase Network ID at their booths during IBC 2017.