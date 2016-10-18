NewTek Unveils IP Series at TwitchCon 2016

SAN ANTONIO—NewTek is used TwitchCon 2016 as a launching point for its new NewTek IP Series. Partnering with Twitch, the NewTek IP Series was used with the Kappa Theater, which is hosted the conference’s main keynotes and other large scale presentations.

The IP Series is a software-driven, modular video production system. Twitch combined the IP Series with video sources from HD-SDI cameras, gaming machines, gaming consoles and graphics across an in-house network to create a single interconnected production environment for the Kappa Theater stage. With the IP Series, Twitch could drive onstage video and simultaneously deliver a broadcast feed to Twitch.

Twitch also deployed the NewTek Scan Converter software, which takes full screen displays or application windows and sends them directly to the IP Series mix engine via the network.

TwitchCon 2016 took place from Sept. 30-Oct. 2 in San Diego.