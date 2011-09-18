NewTek releases TriCaster software update

NewTek has introduced the TriCaster Rev. 3 software update. The new software provides the ability for HD TriCaster systems to work directly with video and audio from any Apple AirPlay-enabled device or application. With instant wireless support for two simultaneous AirPlay sources, devices such as an iPad, iPod, iPhone and Mac can serve as direct inputs to the TriCaster system in use.

In addition to support for Apple AirPlay apps, the new TriCaster update delivers a broad range of added benefits for TriCaster users including, a harmonized user workflow across the product line, refinements to the multi-view monitor capabilities, enhanced audio functions, support for all NewTek control surfaces, and more.

With TriCaster, anyone can simultaneously produce, live stream, broadcast, project and record HD and SD network-style productions. A single operator or small team can switch between multiple cameras, virtual inputs and live virtual sets, while inserting clips, titles and motion graphics with multi-channel effects. TriCaster is used by sports organizations, schools, broadcasters, houses of worship, webcasters, government agencies and others to provide a new level of extended programming and content to their audiences.

NewTek has also announced the TriCaster 450 CS, a hardware control surface for the new TriCaster 450 series of HD portable live production systems.

The TriCaster 450 CS provides tactile control of the 14-channel system's functions and effects, allowing operators to make snap decisions with confidence and ease. TriCaster 450 CS hardware provides illuminated push buttons, twist knobs, a premium T-bar and three-axis joystick to gain instant control of the functions in the TriCaster 450 series, letting operators perform commands on the fly.