NewTek releases next-generation TriCaster 40

NewTek has unveiled the next generation of its entry-level TriCaster 40, a complete HD multi-camera video production studio that enables anyone to create professional streaming television on a small budget.

Version 2 of TriCaster 40 gives students, schools, corporate video departments, small organizations and communities, video bloggers, and independent producers access to the same production capabilities used by major networks, including customizable animated transitions, network-style titles and graphics, and improved file interoperability.

With a range of new production capabilities, TriCaster 40 now enables video producers to create HD television-style video broadcasts. The latest generation TriCaster 40 supports creating network-style visuals in live productions in real time; and creating and customizing transitions and effects, using the included Animation Store Creator to produce full-color, full-motion overlays, audio for both directions and warped video mapped against any 3-D. It also features the addition of a dedicated title station with the included LiveText application.