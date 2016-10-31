NewTek NDI Camera Creates Mobile IP Video Sources

SAN ANTONIO—NewTek is going mobile with its latest product, the NewTek NDI Camera, a software application that has the ability to turn compatible iOS and Android mobile devices into a wireless, IP-ready, live video source.

When the NewTek NDI Camera is connected to the same Wi-Fi as an NDI-compatible receiving device or production system it can add cameras, angles, vantage points and other new options for live broadcast, webcasts and presentations by using a mobile device with the NDI Camera app. Output from a device running the application is automatically recognized and has full support for connection notification and tally information. The application also offers full control over focus, exposure and zoom.

The NewTek NDI Camera is now available for $20.