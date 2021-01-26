NewTek Introduces Spark Plus 12G-SDI Converter

SAN ANTONIO—NewTek has begun shipping its new Spark Plus 12G-SDI converter that encodes and decodes 12G-SDI sources to and from NDI protocol IP packets at up to 2160 Ultra-HD.



“With Spark Plus IO 12G-SDI, we are able to support the full spectrum of video production needs with the groundbreaking benefits of NDI to save producers time and money while opening up new creative possibilities,” said NewTek President Barbara Spicek.



“This new product serves to cement the NewTek and Vizrt Group commitment to build products that allow our customers to make more stories, better told,” she said. Vizrt finalized its acquisition of NewTek in April 2019.

The NewTek Spark Plus 12G-SDI offers a quick, easy way to convert 12G-SDI UHD video for integration into an IP-based media production workflow. The product connects to 12G-SDI cameras and other devices and converts video to NDI and shares it with compatible systems, devices or applications anywhere on the network, including UHD screens, monitor, projectors and video walls, the company said.

It also can be used to turn any legacy 12G-SDI-enabled output device, such as a screen or monitor, into an NDI signal on the network using its decoding function, it said.

Setup requires a single Ethernet cable. A web-based interface allows configuration and monitoring from a desktop or mobile browser as well as tally support via NDI, the company said.

Available now, the NewTek Spark Plus IO 12G-SDI conveter is priced at $1,095; international pricing may vary, NewTek said.