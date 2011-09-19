NewTek adds Apple AirPlay mobile device support across HD TriCaster line

NewTek, makers of the TriCaster integrated production system, announced at IBC a software update that allows the companyfs HD TriCaster system to work directly with video and audio stored or processed on any Apple AirPlay-enabled device or application.

With instant wireless support for two simultaneous AirPlay sources, devices such as an Applefs iPad, iPod, iPhone and Macintosh can transmit content wirelessly to an HD TriCaster system.

In addition to support for Apple AirPlay apps, the new TriCaster Revision 3 update delivers a common user workflow across the product line, refinements to the multi-view monitor capabilities, enhanced audio functions and support for all NewTek control surfaces.

With TriCaster, users can simultaneously produce, live stream, broadcast, project and record HD and SD network-style productions. A single operator or small team can switch between multiple cameras, virtual inputs and live virtual sets, while inserting clips, titles and motion graphics with multi-channel effects.

The TriCaster Rev. 3 update will be available as a free download this month to registered owners of TriCaster 850 EXTREME, TriCaster 850 and TriCaster 300.