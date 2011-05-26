Newtec helps satellite-delivered ISP cost-effectively expand service

Satellite communications providerNewtec is working with Microcom, an Internet service provider in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), to cost-effectively extend its network capacity to include Central and Western Africa.

Microcom, the leading ISP in the DRC, has upgraded its network to add two new Newtec Elevation hubs in Fuchsstadt, Germany on Intelsat’s IS 10-02, and in Mountainside, the USA on IS 25, to service remote stations and WiMax networks.

The Newtec technology will help Microcom reduce its operational expenses related to satellite capacity.

Newtec’s Elevation hubs provide modulation and demodulation capabilities, as well as traffic enhancement, compression and protection capabilities for IP services. They also facilitate a number of advanced multilevel IP traffic policing and real-time shaping functionalities with a built-in DVB-S2 IP encapsulator, and a DVB-S2 modulation parameter controller.

The Elevation family of products include Constant Coding and Modulation, Variable Coding and Modulation and FlexACM Adaptive Coding and Modulation in the forward link of satellite star service applications. FlexACM is Newtec’s end-to-end solution that combines a range of cutting edge technologies to optimize IP satellite links in the most efficient way.