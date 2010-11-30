Newsroom Solutions - intelliCommander



The intelliCommander from Newsroom Solutions is a control device/sequencer for controlling news tickers, character generators and other equipment used in producing on-air ancillary information streams.



The intelliCommander provides easy access for master control room operators in starting, stopping and pausing crawls and eliminates the need for an additional computer and special application for such purposes.







The device occupies only 1RU and provides hard-switch selection of various functions. It uses a two-line LCD readout for display purposes and has four GPI trigger outputs for controlling external devices.



Operation is intuitive—operation is as simple as turning a dial until the desired equipment name appears in the display and then pushing a button to start it.



For additional information, contact Newsroom Solutions at 704-665-5300 or visit www.newsroomsolutions.com.



