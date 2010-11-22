News Over Wireless upgrades apps for iPad users

News Over Wireless (NOW) has upgraded 65 iPhone applications to provide iPad users with an optimized local news experience.

The free application upgrade means that NOW's local TV partners and their end users are able to take full advantage of the iPad's larger touch screen. After installing the update, iPad users will immediately notice that the application uses the whole screen for menus, stories and videos.

IPad users also will enjoy the experience of a new online video player, more news options on the front screen, larger font options and larger images in stories, weather and traffic. The application additionally features iPad-sized ads that give advertisers and end users a more impactful experience.

