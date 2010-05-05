News Over Wireless, local TV partners launch v2.0 iPhone apps

News Over Wireless (NOW) and its local TV partners have upgraded to version 2.0 iPhone apps, which introduce a variety of new features including story sharing, user-generated news reports and new ad positions.

In the new version, users can share stories via e-mail, Facebook, Twitter or SMS without ever leaving the app. The recipient of any of these messages gets a NOW Smart URL, which detects whether the user is on a PC or mobile phone, and sends them to the correct site. These features make it easy for users to share local news and for the station to promote its brand across a variety of platforms.

The user-generated news report functionality turns iPhone users into mobile reporters. These new tools give users the ability to interact directly with their local TV station’s newsroom by sending video, photos, e-mail or calling with the push of a button.