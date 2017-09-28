NewBlueFX Unveils Titler Live 3 Broadcast Graphics Platform

SAN DIEGO—Broadcasters have a new graphics tool with the launch of NewBlueFX’s Tilter Live 3 Broadcast system. The Titler Live 3 is able to work with an SDI, NDI or HDMI connection to make graphics from a variety of inputs, including spreadsheets, sports and social media.

Capable of running on both Mac and Window devices, the Titler Live 3 allows broadcasters to generate multi-layered, 3D animated graphics. It features After Effects designs through the AE Project Importer and then connect to any data source for graphics. It provides more than 370 pre-made main title, lower third and bugs templates that are customizable. Broadcasters can also connect real-time data to their designs. Using any SDI, HDMI or NDI connected device allows for unlimited graphic layers per channel on up to 16 channels.

Additional features include 120-plus effects, transitions and animations; support for StatCrew, SportZcast and DataLink; support for RSS feeds and text file generators; built-in scoreboard tool; independent layer updates; and extensible API for serving data and riving animation events from custom external sources.

NewBlueFX is now offering Titler Live 3 Broadcast for $2,495.