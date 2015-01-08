NewBay Media Releases Product Innovation Awards Nominations Guide
ALEXANDRIA, VA.—NewBay Media has released its Program Guide for its second annual Product Innovation Awards. The guide details the 27 nominees. Winners were announced Dec. 22. Congratulations to all the award winners and nominees whose innovation and dedication to technical excellence continue to drive our industries forward.
Click on the issue cover to access the Guide.
