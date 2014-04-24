New York Yankees Install Front Porch Digital Systems

LAFAYETTE, COLO. — Front Porch Digital announced that the New York Yankees baseball franchise has installed a DivArchive CSM system to manage the team's valuable media assets within its demanding production workflows. The team is also using a Samma videotape migration system to migrate its legacy videotapes to digital files.



The DivArchive CSM system will serve as the heart of the Yankees’ editing and production environment, managing the team’s digital assets and making it possible to repurpose the content to enhance productions.



In order to be able to access the team's many years of legacy content through DivArchive, the Yankees installed a Samma solo G4 HD single-stream migration solution, which supports a wide variety of videotape formats on input and then, in flight, simultaneously delivers multiple digital files including frame-accurate, lossless preservation-quality, broadcast-quality mezzanine, and proxy. The team also installed a Samma clean videotape cleaning unit to reduce defects from dirt and to identify other defects prior to tape migration. Leveraging Samma, the Yankees will migrate thousands of hours of videotape content to the digital domain.