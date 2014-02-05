New XenData LTO Archive Solution Scales to Over 1 PB

WALNUT CREEK, CALIF.–LTO archive specialist XenData released the SXL-5000, “a high performance scalable LTO archive that is designed for video applications. The SXL-5000 base model has 210 TB of near-line LTO capacity and scales to 1.18 PB. This is the equivalent of 9,000 to 50,000 hours of HD video, recorded at 50 Mbps.“



XenData says the SXL-5000 has a network attached storage architecture via 1 GbE or 10 GbE. Powered by XenData6 Server software, it has a standard file and folder interface used for both archive and restore operations. This means that it is compatible with a wide range of applications used in the media industry including most media asset management system. Alternatively, video files may be archived and restored manually to a file-folder structure using Windows Explorer, Finder or via FTP utilities.



The SXL-5000 is designed for mounting in standard 19-inch racks, taking from 12 to 42 RU. The 210 TB base model consists of a 2 RU server and an expandable 10 RU robotic LTO library with two high performance IBM LTO-6 drives. It can be fully expanded to 1.18 PB of near-line LTO capacity by adding three 10 RU expansion modules to the robotic library. Each LTO-6 drive has a throughput of 160 MBps when either writing or restoring files. Throughput can be increased by adding additional LTO-6 drives up to a total of eight units.



The robotic LTO library, manufactured by Qualstar in the United States and is said to have an average slot to drive time and drive to slot time of 7.5 seconds.



The archive server is based on the Hewlett Packard DL380 Gen hardware running a Windows Server operating system. The server has a 6 TB to 20 TB RAID cache which is used intelligently by the XenData6 Server software. Archiving occurs at the speed of RAID without any of the delays associated with the access time of LTO cartridges. Restoring multiple files is optimized in the system, as files are read from LTO in tape order, minimizing total tape movement.



The SXL-5000 is available with onsite support in the United States, Canada, Europe and the APAC region. It will be demonstrated at NAB, April 7-10, 2014 in Las Vegas on the XenData booth, SL12713, in the South Hall of the convention center. It is immediately available and prices start at $67,700.



