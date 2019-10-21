New World Symphony Adds For-A 4K/UHD Production Gear

CYPRESS, Calif.—The New World Symphony school in Miami incorporates high-end technology to help with its educational, performance and rehearsal spaces, and recently sought to update its audio and video infrastructure, with a goal of creating a single-link 12G infrastructure.

To do this, the school collaborated with For-A and implemented a number of the company’s 12G 4K/UHD products. Among the products selected were a 4K/UHD production switcher, two routing switchers, 19 signal processors, integrated control software, a multiviewer, four 12G/SDI servers, two 12G graphics systems and nine modular universal system frames.

One of the specific products installed at NWS is the 3 M/E Hanabi HVS-6000 12G-SDI production switcher. The unit uses a single cable link and offers 12G-SDI capability on all inputs and outputs. Video signal are processed throughout as a single image. The HVS-6000 is a12RU switcher with up to 80 inputs/32 outputs or 64 inputs/48 outputs. Additional features include frame synchronization, frame buffer, 3D DVE, four keyers per M/E and an optional board-mounting SFP connector that supports an IP interface.

Another product from For-A now being used by NWS is a 12-button HVS-2120ROU switcher panel, which is integrated into a remote control room with the main electronics for simultaneous use of the Hanabi resources in multiple locations.

The other For-A products in use are the GearLink integrated control software, four Insight 212 video servers, two ClassX Pro 12G character generators, MFR-6000 and MFR-3000 routing switchers, a MV-4310 multiviewer, 18 FA-9600 signal processors and six USF-212AS universal system frames.