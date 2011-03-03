New VISLINK MRC gateways support mobile IP routing, wide-area connectivity

VISLINK will introduce the MRC AMG2100 Advanced Mobile Gateway and ASG Advanced Studio Gateway at the 2011 NAB Show.

The gateways are designed to enable file-based workflow to and from the field by providing mobile IP routing and wide-area connectivity between the studio and remote ENG/OB resources.

Always-on connectivity to the OB system allows remote control and monitoring of the OB equipment, allowing engineers in the studio to configure or diagnose any issues occurring in the field from the studio.

The AMG2100 maintains mobile data connectivity via 3G/4G/WiMax cellular networks. The AMG2100 can act as an 802.11b/g/n wireless access point and Wi-Fi bridge. Typically, the AMG2100 is linked to a radio, such as an MTX5000 ENG mobile transmitter or a DVE5100 satellite exciter, to provide a high-bandwidth connection to the studio network.

See VISLINK at 2011 NAB Show booth C6019.