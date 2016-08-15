New Triveni Digital StreamScope XM QA Supports ATSC 3.0

PRINCETON, N.J.—Triveni Digital announced StreamScopeXM, a monitoring and analysis systems that supports ATSC 3.0 candidate standards. Using StreamScope XM, broadcasters can perform detailed analysis of ATSC 3.0 streams and data structures. By enabling broadcasters to analyze ATSC 3.0 services, and quickly detect, isolate, and resolve issues, StreamScope XM makes it easier for broadcasters to launch early deployments and trials of ATSC 3.0, ushering in a new era of digital television that will leverage the dramatic improvements in the underlying broadcast technology.



“The ATSC 3.0 environment will be completely different, allowing broadcasters to deliver TV content, using IP and a heterogeneous delivery system that relies on broadband and over-the-air delivery paths,” said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and marketing at Triveni Digital. “… StreamScope XM enables broadcasters to successfully migrate to the new environment and efficiently handle the increasing complexity and growing number of compliance requirements, while retaining commonality with our widely deployed MPEG-based StreamScope quality assurance tools.”



StreamScope XM allows configuration of analysis rules, selection of performance parameters, customization of dashboards, and resizing of charts and graphs to create an efficient, personalized analysis tool with on-site and internet access. Users can view current and historical reports for postmortem analyses, improving quality of service over the long term.