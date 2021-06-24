New Sencore TXS 3800 Transcodes ATSC 3.0 To ‘1.0-Like’ Formats

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.—Sencore has unveiled its Sencore TXS 3800 transcoder appliance that converts multiple ATSC 3.0 services into ATSC 1.0-like formats for reuse and retransmission by existing cable TV, TV translator and MVPD systems.

A dense terrestrial transcoder, the TXS 3800 can transcode up to four ATSC 3.0 services in a single chassis, Sencore said.

Video features include MPEG-2 and H.264 compression, along with downscaling, transrating and caption conversion. Audio is transcoded to either AC-3 or AAC, and service names are mapped into standard TVCT format, it said.

Once transcoded, all elements are packaged into an MPEG transport stream and output as traditional MPEG/IP for downstream use.

The TXS 3800 seamlessly integrates ATSC 3.0 signals into existing signal paths with minimal impact on architecture and processes, the company said.

The new product is backed by Sencore’s ProCare support engineers.