NEW PRODUCTS & REVIEWS

Evertz

J2K

Encoder and decoder cards offer JPEG2000 SD and HD compression; use variable JPEG2000 compression rate on ASI or IP; designed to offer better quality, higher rate and lower latency than previous generations; 7880DEC-J2K-IPASI decoder supports pass through of up to two AES groups (eight channels) of audio embedded; 7880ENC-J2K-IPASI also supports pass through of up to four AES groups (16 channels) of embedded audio; these functions of the card are easily controlled through the Evertz VistaLINK interface.

www.evertz.com

SGL

FlashNet 6.4

A key new feature of the scalable content storage management system is the Amalgamation Service, a workflow enhancement tool that allows small files to be archived more efficiently while significantly increasing access time; another new feature is the ability to store index information on the Cartridge Memory Chip on LTO tape, providing significantly improved access speed; traditionally index information is written on a partition on the tape and in order to access that information, the tape has to loaded and spooled; by writing to the Cartidge Memory Chip, indexes are more quickly accessed by the drive, resulting in rapid tape positioning and data access.

www.sglbroadcast.com

LYNX Technik

CHD 1812

HDMI-to-SDI converter features two electrical SDI outputs, as well as an optional fiber-optic output; incorporates an integrated frame symchronizer with full cross lock capability to any sync reference standard, making it ideal for ingesting HDMI signals into a broadcast facility from an external asynchronous HDMI source; audio in the HDMI signal is embedded into the SDI output, and the two external analog audio inputs can be embedded into any AES channel.

www.lynx-technik.com

Snell

Morpheus ICE 2.2

Channel-in-a-box introduces additional branding tools for visually enhancing HD and/or SD channels; operators can generate vertical and horizontal crawls via automated URL or RSS feed, or from manually created source information, and multiple DVE per mixer effects allow them to squeeze different on-air content while inserting graphics and audio effects; meets any head-end requirement with its ability to set specific VANC packets (such as SCTE-104) in the outgoing video path for each on-air channel.

www.snellgroup.com

Polecam

Wide

Motorized camera head accommodates DSLR cameras or camcorders of up 200mm width, 280mm height and 3.6kg weight; fully compatible with Polecam rigs of up to 6m span; features a high-resolution pulse-width-modulated electronic drive, replacing the bipolar direct-current feed used on Polecam's previous joystick control system; optical pulse encoders fitted to the pan and tilt motors provide feedback to the motor controller, ensuring smooth and stable operation; motor braking is activated whenever the joystick is stationary; integral 12-pin connector delivers up to 12V at 1A to power a camera.

www.polecam.com

Panasonic

HDTV Producer

Main components of the video production studio include two AG-HMC80 AVCCAM HD/SD professional camcorders for video capture, an AG-HMX100 HD/SD AV mixer with MultiViewer for video and audio mixing with digital effects, an AG-HMR10 compact AVCCAM recorder for recording of up to four hours of content, a 42in TH-42LF20 LCD monitor with 1080p resolution, as well as SDHC cards and all the audio/video accessories and cabling necessary to begin producing HD content immediately; includes accessories such as a Shure SM48LC microphone and boom stand, an intercom/tally system with four headsets/belt packs, two tripod systems with dollies, and two zoom/focus rear lens control systems.

www.panasonic-broadcast.com

AJA Video

Ki Pro Mini

Compact field recorder supports all four types of Apple ProRes 422 (including HQ, LT and Proxy); designed to simplify the link between production and post by unobtrusively fitting in small spaces and acquiring on the best codec for use with Apple Final Cut Studio, from any SDI or HDMI camera, regardless of format; records edit-ready SD/HD files from any camera to Compact Flash cards; offers skip log and capture with instant mounting of native OSX media, as well as professional connectivity through SD/HD-SDI and HDMI I/O.

www.aja.com

Jampro

JAT-U

Broadband batwing IV/V 470MHz to 860MHz antenna; radome-enclosed unit can be either top- or side-mounted on a tower; minimum windloading while providing broadband response makes it ideal for applications where either one channel is defined or multiple channels are combined.

www.jampro.com

Autoscript

CuePlus

Tally accessory provides both a selectable color range and multiple color states; the ability to select from a range of colors addresses the needs of talent with color vision impairments, such as color blindness; can be mounted on and powered directly from Autoscript's LED line of prompters.

www.autoscript.tv

EVS

Sports360°

Sports content management system aims to help sports content owners, broadcasters and facility companies to address multiple markets; features include enhanced live production with high-end replays, on-the-fly editing, new ultra motion control capabilities, overlay graphic analysis or 3-D replay and super-motion operations, sports highlights and immediate media access and exchange with post production, logging and statistics integration, second screen applications, and sports archive management; also includes mobile, Web streaming and multichannel delivery.

www.evs.tv

Cobalt Digital

9257

Card-based MADI audio distribution amplifier system, developed for openGear, is designed to provide a quick and easy way to transport audio between vehicles without the need for fiber and without degradation; allows multiple signal copies to be reclocked, preserving signal integrity and enabling a longer cable run; up to 20 input channels of the scalable DA can be installed in one frame, making it ideal for the limited space available in trucks.

www.cobaltdigital.com

Guntermann & Drunck

DVICenter

DVI matrix switch is designed to optimize studio workflow; offers a centralized configuration through a web interface or OSD; provides multiple users with access to a series of computers using different platforms simultaneously; provides a high resolution of 1920 × 1200 at 60Hz over distances of up to 280m by CAT cabling and up to 10km by fiber optics.

www.gdsys.de

Isilon Systems

S200

Next-generation, ultra-high-performance 2U NAS platform built on Isilon's unified scale-out technology; accelerates business performance and time to market with ultra-fast primary storage for mission-critical, highly transactional and random access file-based applications; scales with the most demanding workflows and applications; uses enterprise SSDs to accelerate namespace-intensive metadata operations; enables placement of mission-critical, latency-sensitive data on SSDs in a SmartPools environment.

www.isilon.com

Sonnet Technologies

Fusion F2-SSD

RAID storage system features two high-performance 2.5in, 256MB SSDs side-by-side in an aluminum enclosure about the size of two stacked CD cases; silent-running system is designed to offer editors uncompromising performance in the field and on location; with its two-port 6Gb/s eSATA controller card, the system delivers up to 385MB/s sustained read speeds and can be bus-powered via a FireWire power cable.

www.sonnettech.com

Thales Angenieux

Optimo 45-120

PL-mount 45mm to 120mm T2.8 zoom lens has been designed for 35mm film cameras and new generations of digital cameras; available in meters or feet, its focus ring has a 320° focus rotation with more than 50 precise focus witness marks and minimal breathing; small and light enough for handheld cameras, steadicam or crane; long enough for close-ups.

www.angenieux.com

Haivision

Viper MAX

Encoder/streaming device combines Haivision's H.264 encoding with an integrated Furnace operating environment; through a simple, user-friendly touch screen, operators can set up a multichannel session, initiate simultaneous streaming and recording, and automatically make content available for on-demand viewing; captures full-resolution, full-frame-rate, dual-channel content synchronously, assuring contextual review; during a session, remote viewers can watch multistream HD content live by clicking a Web link and launching Haivision's browser-independent InStream player.

www.haivision.com

FOR-A

LTR-120HS

Video archiving recorder supports LTO-5 (Linear Tape Open); features 1.5TB of recording capacity and LTFS portable file system; can be used as material/program exchange media server; using high-quality AVC-Intra codec with HD-SDI input/output and MXF wrapper/un-wrapper, the MXF files on LTO-5 tape can be used easily by other NLE systems; enables “archive at ingest” systems.

www.for-a.com

Wohler

AMP2-16V

Upgrades to the modular audio/video processing monitor include auto-detect for 3G/HD/SD and embedded Dolby, which enables customers to perform automatic monitoring in mixed signal format environments; additional enhancements include support for SMPTE 2020 metadata monitoring, a menu lockout function that prevents unauthorized changes to the unit's configuration, the ability to cycle through solo monitoring of defined clusters of audio channels at the press of a button, an optical TOSLINK input option for monitoring the consumer's STB experience, and improved display of metadata and stream status information.

www.wohler.com

PlayBox Technology

TimeShiftBox HD

Timeshift system provides accurate program time delays from one minute to a week or more and fulfills all program time delay requirements; includes logo insertion as standard; as an option, TitleBox can be added to offer full interactive CG, text and graphics keyed over the time-shifted video; available as a turnkey system for single-channel or multichannel HD-SDI/SD-SDI.

www.playbox.tv

Blackmagic Design

DaVinci Resolve 8

New features for the color correction tool include multilayer timeline support with editing, as well as XML import and export with Apple Final Cut Pro 7 and Adobe Premiere Pro; now includes OpenCL processing to allow use on Apple iMac and MacBook Pro computers; new advanced processing tools enable real-time noise reduction, curve grading, advanced multipoint stabilization and automatic stereoscopic 3-D image alignment.

www.blackmagic-design.com

Videssence

ExceLED 225 - Nine Light

High-performance LED fixtures at low wattages; suitable for large production studios, theaters and other areas that require a long throw and high light levels; produces over 5200 lux at 9m; light has nine cubes with nine LED optical modules in each; the left and right row of cubes pivot outward to adjust or separate the beam spread; also offered in 25W, 50W and 100W versions.

www.videssence.tv

Front Porch Digital

DIVAdirector V4.2

Media asset management system enables operators, using their Web browsers, to search, locate and retrieve stored media assets directly from their desktops; new version adds a revamped and simplified browser interface, support for identification and retrieval of clips with noncontiguous timecode, partial-restore format auto-detection to further simplify user interactions with the complex format/wrapper challenges handled by DIVArchive, and management of remote proxies without the need for their replication specifically for DIVAdirector; offers enhanced integration with SAMMA Solo system.

www.fpdigital.com

Telecast Fiber Systems

TR6442i (CommLink)

Fiber-optic transceiver system can carry two intercom channels over a single strand of fiber across distances of more than 40km; ideal for outside broadcasting; features auto-nulling hybrid technology, making it easy to interface with industry-standard party-line and matrix-style intercom systems; when in two-wire mode, CommLink will extend two channels of a Clear-Com party-line system or an RTS two-wire intercom system; when no intercom power supply is available, the transceiver will act as a power supply for up to five intercom belt packs.

www.telecast-fiber.com