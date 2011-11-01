NEW PRODUCTS & REVIEWS

Wohler

RMQ-230

Quad-split video monitor allows users to watch video and monitor data in up to four display windows on a single 23in 1920 × 1080 LED backlight screen; accepts 3G/HD/SD-SDI, analog composite and HDMI inputs in varying configurations tailored for different monitoring applications; allows broadcasters to mix and match video input formats on a single screen; can display waveform and vectorscope screens while also providing audio de-embedding, audio metering of up to eight channels, UMD, timecode and various markers.

www.wohler.com

Larcan

MXi

Series of low-power transmitters is available from 5W to 1kW digital and beyond; designed to address the needs of emerging digital and mobile markets and single-frequency networks worldwide; features a touch-sensitive LCD display engineered to monitor and report all operating parameters; capable of all standards in analog and digital ATSC, DVB and DVB-H.

www.larcan.com

Hamlet

Vidscope-Plus

Test and measurement tool analyzes all aspects of audio and video either as a file or — with a suitable video capture card — as real-time content; allows up to six concurrent traces to be displayed on a single monitor; covers all standard parameters, including video levels, color gamut, histograms, waveforms and vectors, together with audio levels and phasing for stereo and 5.1 surround sound; checks for flashing sequences.

www.hamlet.co.uk

FOR-A

SmartStudio

On-air graphics system provides real-time character generation, clip recording and picture-in-picture capability within a single unit; suited for use in live event production, studio production and webcasting; powered by FOR-A's MBP-1244 video platform, which delivers 4:4:4:4 RGB signal processing and an improved PC-based, real-time graphics system; video I/O board supports one HD-SDI (1080i) or SD camera and three additional video sources.

www.for-a.com

Snell

ICE Version 2.2

Integrated Content Engine (ICE) combines a video server, graphics, switchers, channel branding, captioning and subtitling in a 3RU package managed by Morpheus automation; version 2.2 introduces additional branding tools for visually enhancing HD and/or SD channels, as well as customized VANC insertion for channel-in-a-box playout systems; gives operators the ability to generate vertical and horizontal crawls via automated URL or RSS feed from manually created source information.

www.snellgroup.com

RTS

VLink Mobile

Option offers fully interconnected, DHCP-compliant virtual communications for RTS intercom systems; available in basic and premium versions; features include unlimited access, flexible configuration, full integration into RTS matrix intercom systems, SIP support and mobility; compatible with Mac and PC; optimized for use with mobile devices.

www.rtsintercoms.com

ikan

PT2500

Combines a portable through-the-glass telemprompter and rod-based camera support system; designed to accommodate small- to mid-size cameras; uses high-quality 30/70 prompter glass; includes ikan's PrompterPro 3.0 teleprompting software for optimal control; features an 8in LCD monitor and an Elements 15mm rod-based system; is lightweight, adjustable and easy to set up in the field.

www.ikancorp.com

NTP Technology

PENTA 725 IP

Enables audio routing over IP-based GigE with linear PCM audio quality and sub-millisecond latency; housed in a 1RU-high 19in chassis; has a capacity of 1024 × 1024 crosspoints; can accommodate 64 bi-directional channels via IP; can be populated to handle 64 AES3 input/output channels, six optical MADI channels and optional sampling-rate converter interfaces; two RJ45 Cat 6 GigE connectors are available on the router for fully redundant connection.

www.ntp.dk

Camera Corps

Q-Ball Pre-Set

Remotely controlled HD/SD camera head can store up to 18 preset pan, tilt, zoom and focus positions when used with the company's PTZF switcher and joystick control unit; is identical in size and shape to the standard Q-Ball but can be switched rapidly from one preset configuration to another; settings are stored to non-volatile memory inside the head so they are retained even after a system is powered down.

www.cameracorps.co.uk

ViewCast

Niagara SCS 6.4

New version of streaming media software includes support for live encoding via Microsoft Live IIS Smooth Streaming and PlayReady DRM, updates to Akamai HD iPhone and iPad streaming, improved MPEG-4 streaming, and presentation and security enhancements for the entire adaptive streaming portfolio; at the heart of the system is the Adapative Live Media Publisher component, which simultaneously creates multiple H.264 video streams that are time-aligned to support delivery in adaptive formats.

www.viewcast.com

Calrec Audio

Artemis Light

Audio console is part of the Artemis family of Bluefin2/Hydra2 audio consoles; incorporates Bluefin2 High Density Signal Processing and networking technologies in the same control surface used by Artemis Shine and Beam; can be fully integrated with any existing Hydra2 network; has 8 x Hydra2 ports for interfacing with the Hydra2 I/O range, as well as other Hydra2 routers and their I/O; supports point to multipoint routing, the Calrec H2O router control GUI, and third-party remote-control protocols SW-P-08 and EMBER.

www.calrec.com

Trilithic

EASyCAP

Next-generation Emergency Alert System (EAS) solution is designed to give cable, IPTV and broadcast systems what is necessary to comply with the new Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) guidelines, as well as deliver emergency alerts from the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System; receives all of the required EAS alert messages, including local access messages for franchise agreements, and controls all of the network devices necessary to deliver the messages to system subscribers.

www.trililthic.com

TV One

1T-CT-670

Extends deep color (12 bits) v1.3 HDMI with HDCP signals at resolutions up to 1080p to display devices at distances of more than 3000ft using a single fiber-optic cable; components include the 1T-CT-671 transmitter and the 1T-CT-672 receiver; system can also be used to transmit embedded lossless audio and encrypted, audio-based, graphics data; products also feature task-locking power connectors to enhance overall system security.

www.tvone.com

Weather Central

Forecast Tailor

Web app ensures that broadcasters have the same forecast on every screen; eliminates the repetition and potential inconsistency inherent in pushing weather content simultaneously to websites, mobile platforms and other display devices by automatically populating templates for each target with information drawn from any Weather Centeral broadcast production system.

www.wxc.com

Sonnet Technologies

DiOPro

Incorporates one slot each for CompactFlash (CF), SDXC and SDHC memory cards; allows for high-speed data transfer from professional memory cards; features 5Gb/s SuperSpeed USB 3.0 interface and is backward-compatible with USB 2.0; compatible with Mac Pro and MacBook Pro computers using a Sonnet Mac OS X-compatible USB 3.0 adapter.

www.sonnettech.com

Broadcast Pix

Mica

Live video production system leverages native HD technology found on the company's Granite systems and Broadcast Pix Fluent software, which integrates video and file-based content; includes a multidefinition switcher that can mix eight HD/SD-SDI inputs and seven channels of internal clips, animations and graphics; supports up to six keyers and DVEs, six HD/SD-SDI outputs and two DVI outputs; features a 30-hour clip store and a Harris or optional Chyron character generator; housed in a single 4RU case.

www.broadcastpix.com

Small Tree

ST 10G24 SFP

10Gb switch is optimized for video editing; offers low latency, jumbo frames, symmetric flow control, link aggregation and full Spanning Tree Protocol support; enables multimode or single-mode fiber media configuration and connectivity to 10GigE or 1GigE networks via SFP+ or SFP connectors in addition to providing advanced features such as Layer 2 switching, IP v4/v6 routing, QoS and management capabilities.

www.small-tree.com

Clear-Com

Concert for Newsroom

Allows users of newsroom applications to communicate with each other and simultaneously initiate a call and/or chat; allows for conferencing while participants are working in stories; can interface with external audio systems, including partyline systems, paging systems, and program feeds; program feeds can be interrupted by important communications from the news director or producer; compatible with Windows 7 and XP.

www.clearcom.com

Radio Frequency Systems

PeakPower+

PeakPower+ bandpass filters now include a range of eight-pole models; the five eight-pole filters complement the five six-pole filters for a total of 10 PeakPower+ models; both the eight-pole and six-pole models are available in 500W, 1kW, 2.5kW, 5kW and 10kW variants; the eight-pole range offers a high power rating and low insertions loss; eight-pole range is tunable over the full UHF frequency band and supports adjustable bandwidth across the 6MHz, 7MHz and 8MHz channels for global applications.

www.rfsworld.com

Blackmagic Design

DaVinci Resolve 8.1

New software update can be downloaded free from the company website by all DaVinci Resolve customers; includes support for Apple Final Cut Pro X XML round trip, new layer node composite effects, ACES colorspace support, compatibility with Avid AAF for round trip with Avid Media Composer, Final Cut Pro 7 clip size and position support, new copy commands for grades, upgraded EDL features, support for UltraStudio 3D for Thunderbolt, and compatibility with the 2011 MacBook Pro 15in computer.

www.blackmagic-design.com