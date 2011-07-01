New products from Extron

Extron Electronics recently introduced several new products. The FOXBOX SR HDMI is a high-performance fiber optic-to-HDMI scaling receiver for the FOX Series of fiber optic transmitters. It accepts a fiber-optic signal with audio, RS-232 control, and HDCP-compliant HDMI, DVI, VGA or YUV video, scaling the video to the optimal output resolution for the display. The FOXBOX SR HDMI supports resolutions up to 1920 x 1200, including HDTV 1080p60. Available in multimode and single-mode models, it also provides many handy features such as Key Minder for continuous authentication of HDCP compliance, audio de-embedding, Auto Input Memory, internal test patterns, and a compact enclosure for discreet placement. The FOXBOX SR HDMI is ideal for fiber optic installations that require scaling of high-resolution content with the highest quality.

Extron also introduced the DVS 605, a high-performance video scaler that includes three HDMI 1.3-compatible inputs, two universal analog video inputs with auto-format detection, and simultaneous HDMI and analog high resolution outputs. The DVS 605 accepts a wide variety of video formats including HDMI with HDCP, HDTV, RGB and SD video. It features advanced Extron video signal processing with 1080i deinterlacing, Deep Color processing, and true seamless switching for professional-quality presentations. The DVS 605 also features SpeedSwitch Technology that delivers ultra-fast switching speed for HDCP-encrypted content. It is available in models with audio switching plus HDMI audio embedding/de-embedding, and also 3G-SDI/HD-SDI output with genlock.

The DVS 605 features a flexible PIP picture-in-picture mode that allows any two video sources connected to inputs 1 to 4 to be shown on one display. Several PIP presets are available, including side-by-side windows, and the PIP window can be dynamically sized and positioned anywhere in the image. The DVS 605 also easily integrates analog video sources, with two universal inputs that automatically detect incoming signal formats without user intervention.

All DVS 605 models provide lip sync delay and level adjustments for embedded HDMI audio. The DVS 605 A and DVS 605 AD add five input audio switching to accompany incoming video sources, as well as audio breakaway. With HDMI audio embedding and de-embedding, DVS 605 audio models can embed any input audio signal onto the HDMI output, and extract HDMI audio to analog captive screw and digital S/PDIF outputs. The DVS 605 AD, with audio switching plus 3G-SDI/HD-SDI output can embed two-channel audio onto the SDI output.