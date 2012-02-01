NEW PRODUCTS

Volicon

Observer Enterprise 6.0

Video content logging and monitoring system has been enhanced with the same transport-stream logging capability as the Observer TS; this gives broadcasters, networks and cable operators the ability to handle MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 transport streams natively as high-resolution streams, or efficiently over the WAN as low-res proxies, while retaining the content and associated metadata within the stream; additional updates include new loudness-monitoring capabilities, as well as support for CEA-608/708 closed-captioning data within the transport stream.

www.volicon.com

Audio-Technica

AT2005USB

Cardioid dynamic handheld microphone has both USB and XLR connections; features a durable metal construction and a headphone output with volume control that allows users to monitor the audio signal right from the microphone; USB operation is compatible with both Windows- and Mac-based hardware and software; cardioid polar pattern reduces pickup of unwanted sounds from the sides and rear; its low-mass diaphragm and smooth, extended frequency response make the mic ideal for applications such as field recording, voiceover and live performance.

www.audio-technica.com

DiGiCo Solutions

UB MADI

Allows any computer to instantly connect to MADI via a USB 2.0 connector; uses the latest Stealth Digital Processing FPGA technology from the company's SD range of consoles; fits into the user's pocket; delivers 48 simultaneous inputs and outputs, totaling 96 channels of audio I/O over USB 2.0; once the low latency driver is installed, the unit is a simple plug-and-play device, automatically detecting the MADI input format and clock selection; the unit then communicates with the user's preferred PC or Mac as a standard ASIO or Core Audio interface; requires just a single USB cable, providing both audio and power connectivity.

www.digico.org

Digital Alert Systems

R198

Multichannel AES switch/converter converts an incoming analog source to digital AES audio and distributes it to four different AES switches; enables users to convert a stereo analog signal into AES and seamlessly switch it in and out of four other AES program streams; ideal for older Emergency Alert Systems without native AES support and for facilities looking to add digital program streams; housed in a 1RU chassis; features a built-in Web server and therefore can be configured and operated from any standard Web browser on any standard platform.

www.digitalalertsystems.com

Gepco International

RunONE

Powered speaker cables enable users to run a single cable in place of multiple cables; each cable combines one channel of power with two, eight or 12 channels of 110V balanced audio for line level, mic level or digital AES audio signals; can be used with self-powered speakers or in DMX lighting control; additional configurations include two channels of Cat 5e cable that can be used for data drops in remote power or audio applications; snakes with optional data can be used for digital audio transmission while running power to Front of House for remote locations.

www.gepco.com

Litepanels

Croma

LED light is a compact, portable fixture that's designed for users who move rapidly from one light environment to the next without time to change equipment; camera-mounted unit provides infinite control of both color temperature and lighting intensity via two ergonomic on-fixture dials; one offers the ability to dim from 100 percent to zero percent with no noticeable color shift, while the other lets users dial-in the fill light to any point between daylight (5600K) and tungsten (3200K) to precisely match the ambient light; draws 9W, and provides the equivalent luminance output of 40W to 90W traditional fixtures.

www.litepanels.com

Yamaha

DXR series

Range of active loudspeakers consists of four models: the DXR8, DXR10, DXR12 and DXR15; designed to deliver high-definition sound in a more compact, versatile design; includes high-efficiency 1100W Class-D amplifiers and Yamaha-mastered DSP, as well as an intelligent on-board mixer with flexible in/out connectivity; features a three-channel signal input on the speaker's back panel, enabling end users to mix their own settings; also offers a mixing/link function for daisy-chaining additional powered speakers.

www.yamahaca.com

Eyeheight

LE-3D

Stereoscopic 3-D video legalizer allows legalization parameters for left and right video channels to be adjusted from a single operating panel to ensure precise compliance; user-adjustable settings include RGB, YUV or composite mode selection, as well as clipping level, soft clipping knee, luma and chroma gain, black level, and hue rotation; six user memories are available to store group settings; has two independent HD-SDI inputs and outputs; processing is to full 10-bit depth throughout.

www.eyeheight.com

Vaddio

ProductionVIEW HD MV

All-in-one camera control console has been enhanced with multiview input screens and dual bus multiview outputs; new Multi-View Input Screens allow users to select between screen layouts that display four, five or six inputs, along with Preview/Program outputs and video thumbnail presets; with TeleTouch touch-screen monitors, all live feeds can be accessed, and up to 12 video thumbnails presets can be created, recalled and stored simply by touching the monitor; Dual Bus Multiview output allows users to switch the Preview and Program buses as discrete outputs — with one output going to an IMAG projector and the other going to a recording device.

www.vaddio.com

Sonnet Technologies

Qio ES

Three-slot SxS memory card reader includes an integrated two-port 6Gb/s eSATA interface for connecting external storage systems; doubles as a bus expansion system for ExpressCard/34 adapter cards; provides users with the ability to transfer data concurrently from three SxS memory cards for Sony XDCAM EX professional HD camcorders; users can copy files between any cards, attached storage and the computer with aggregate bandwidth of up to 400MB/s, with an aggregate ingest speed for three SxS cards of 300MB/s; designed for both in-studio and on-location use.

www.sonnettech.com

DK-Technologies

DK Meter

Compact Audio Loudness Meter (CALM) has been upgraded with new software (V.2011-12-06), designed to enhance the user experience and improve the meter's performance; meter is no bigger than a smartphone; comes in two versions — the stereo DK1 and the 5.1 surround sound DK2; ideal for location recording as both versions are engineered to be easy to use and easy to install, and can be powered from a computer USB port; accept digital inputs; are supplied with all known loudness measurement recommendations, as well as the standard DK-Technologies meter scales.

www.dk-technologies.com

Sonifex

RB-VHDDD8

Dolby E and Dolby Digital decoder and de-embedder de-embeds 16 channels of audio within any audio group of an SDI video signal and a further two, which are sent to the Dolby decoder; up to 10 channels from the decoder or any of the 16 channels from the de-embedder can then be re-embedded onto either of the two SDI outputs and also transmitted on a BNC or D-type situated on the rear panel.

www.sonifex.co.uk

Sennheiser

XS Wireless series

Series consists of two vocal sets, an instrument system and presentation sets with clip-on microphone or a head mic; designed for users who want to easily go wireless; transmitters have a battery life of up to 10 hours, while a switching bandwidth of up to 24MHz allows for flexibility in the choice of frequencies; systems are operated via intuitive menus; they automatically search for free frequencies, and transmitters are synchronized with their receivers via a wireless link.

www.sennheiser.com

DVS

Pronto4K

Disk recorder allows compressed or uncompressed material from HD to 4K resolution to be played out, as well as compressed or uncompressed SD, HD and 2K material to be captured in real time; content is played out via one HDMI 1.4a or four HDMI 1.3 interfaces; stereoscopic material can be played out via one HDMI 1.4a, two HDMI 1.3 or two 3Gb/s SDI interfaces; supports uncompressed as well as compressed formats such as MPEG, DVCPRO, AVC-Intra, XDCAM and DNxHD.

www.dvs.de

Auralex

ProMAX Panels

Stand-mounted, portable StudioFoam absorbers are designed as a lightweight yet effective absorption treatment for run-and-gun recording and performance applications such as live events and temporary recording; can be used in any location where mounting acoustical treatments to the wall are not possible or ideal; panels can be grouped together to form a portable vocal booth on the fly; can also be positioned around a drum kit to tune room sounds in recordings and live performance venues; able to extend up to 8ft high.

www.auralex.com

Archion

EditStor ES

Shared storage system now provides Avid project sharing, enabling complete collaboration between multiple Avid editors simultaneously working on the same open project; other features include on-the-fly volume expansion without interruption, high-performance 10GigE to support demanding file types, hot scalable storage that enables expansion without shutting down, and a user-friendly administrator console that offers simple management.

www.archion.com

Sencore

VB330

Web-based probe for monitoring and troubleshooting 10GbE IP networks in large cable, IPTV and satellite broadcast chains; can be equipped with up to two 10GB Ethernet inputs, providing the ability to monitor thousands of IP streams in central headends and architectures; features a patented, easy-to-use visual interface for measuring and monitoring IP signals throughout the network; can be controlled directly via a standard Web browser or by a VideoBRIDGE controller system.

www.sencore.com

Vela

ArgoNavis Universal Encoder

Encoder comes in a 1.5RU form; supports HD MPEG-4 H.264 and MPEG-2 encoding in real time at 1920 × 1080i and 1280 × 720p resolutions at both NTSC and PAL frame rates, and 1920 × 1080p encoding at the Cinmea/Blu-ray frame rate; offers a full range of input/output options, including analog (composite, component, audio) and HDMI only, or HD/SD-SDI only, or fully configured analog, HD/SD-SDI and HDMI options; supports 608/708 CC capture from VANC or Line 21 CC from analog VBI.

www.vela.com

JVC

GY-HMQ10

Handheld 4K camcorder captures, records and plays video images at four times the resolution of high-definition television; powered by JVC's Falconbird large-scale integration chip for high-speed signal processing and a 1/2in CMOS imager with 8.3 million active pixels; delivers real-time 3840 × 2160 footage at 24p, 50p or 60p; using MPEG-4 technology and a variable bit rate H.264 codec operating at up to 144Mb/s, the unit records up to two hours of 4K video to economical SDHC or SDXC memory cards.

http://pro.jvc.com

Cel-Soft

Reel-Check Solo-QC

Multi-mode broadcast signal analyzer enables a complete set of quality-control tests to be performed on live or file-based video and audio; compatible with all signal standards and media file types in common use; can perform automatic checking of ingested or finished file content on local or networked drives; users can preset a table of test parameters and tolerances; any excursions outside these defined limits are automatically logged with associated timecodes and details; a thumbnail image generated at the time of detected events can be inserted in an easy-to-read RTF log.

www.cel-soft.com

EditShare

EditShare Ark V2.1.3.2

New release of backup and archiving system features an enhanced user interface that displays extensive information about Ark system activity support for additional tape loaders, as well as more options for configuring network interfaces to maximize performance across the EditShare tiered storage platform; adds Quantum Superloader 3, Scalar i40 and i80 solutions, Spectra Logic Spectra T50e and PowerVault 124T Tape Autoloader to its list of supported tape libraries.

www.editshare.com

Small Tree

GraniteSTOR Titanium

Ethernet-based shared storage system is configurable up to 14GbE ports or eight 10GbE ports; offers a storage capacity from 16TB to 48TB; storage, file server and networking are all contained within the chassis, so users can connect an editing workstation directly to the system with no other networking equipment required; ideal for post-production environments; supports editing software such as Final Cut Pro, Avid Media Composer, Adobe Premiere and Adobe After Effects, while enabling Windows, Linux, Unix and Macintosh clients to share media files.

www.small-tree.com

TV One

C3-540

CORIO master video system incorporates CORIO 3 technology, which offers features such as Simultaneous Multiple Image Processing, Real-time, 360° Rotation (independent for all PIPs and outputs) and Image Warping to allow off-axis and curved screen protection; allows a single product to do the work that was previously done by several pieces of equipment, such as routers, seamless switchers, multiviewers and video wall processors; has 16 Universal AV Module slots available; automatically recognizes the modules inserted as either input or output modules; this allows up to 32 I/0s, and since there are no dedicated input or output slots when using two-channel DVI-U or 3G-SDI modules, configurations can range from 30 × 2 to 2 × 30, and anything in between.

www.tvone.com

Grass Valley

EDIUS 6.06

Latest version of the multiformat nonlinear editing software includes new hardware drivers that provide support for 1080 50p/60p projects on the Grass Valley HDSPARK, HDSPARK Pro and STORM Mobile editing platforms, as well as video output in the 1080 50i/60i format; improved workflow gives P2 camera/source deck users the ability within EDIUS to create waveform files in a project folder and delay creating waveform cache files until required; additional enhancements include improved compatibility with XDCAM MXF files stored on SxS solid-state memory cards and support for Sony's XDCAM STATION with the latest XDS firmware (1.14) upgrade.

www.grassvalley.com

Belden

Brilliance Audio Snake Cables

Additions to the product line include three cable series — waterblocked, plenum and Banana Peel constructions; waterblocked series consists of six standard product codes with constructions ranging from one to 12 pairs and are suitable for direct burial; plenum series consists of nine product codes, including the recent additions of four-, six-, eight- and 12-pair constructions with an overall jacket; Banana Peel series includes two-, four- and six-pair audio snake cables, which are easy-to-install composite cables; each series features a foil shield that is bonded to the jacket, which is designed to maintain high performance while improving ease of termination.

www.belden.com

never.no

Synchronized Companion App Framework

Newest feature of the company's Interactivity Suite (IS) is designed to make it easy for broadcasters to develop distinctive, branded applications that push/pull information or media relevant to real-time TV broadcasts to a second screen, such as a tablet, smartphone or PC; monitors frame-by-frame changes in broadcast programming or live production; uses the changes to trigger delivery of relevant content to the second screen.

www.never.no