New Lower Cost Battery Range

BERKSHIRE, ENGLAND—Endura CUE is the new battery range from IDX that provides the company’s reliability standard at a lower cost. This is possible through advances in microchip technology and improvements in design, says the company. This Lithium Ion range has been designed to meet the most stringent PSE regulations for electrical and mechanical safety – essential for work and travel abroad.



There are three models in the new range – Endura CUE-D75, Endura CUE-D95 and Endura CUE-D150. All batteries have V-Mount connection and 1x (D-Tap) DC output connector allowing peripherals to be powered direct. A discharge cut-off prevents the batteries being damaged by products without a voltage sensing shut-down mechanism. Four bright power status LEDs provide a quick check of remaining power capacity. The range complies with all published international standards and comes with a I year capacity better than 70% and a 2 year defects warranty.

IDX says they have worked closely with Lithium Ion cell provider Sanyo to achieve an improved battery. Improvements in design and the manufacturing process have been combined with developments in microchip technology have helped reduce the component count and improved reliability, says IDX.

Additional features of the Endura CUE range include battery circuit protection. This guards against the common causes of battery misuse including over-charging and discharging and exposure to high temperatures.