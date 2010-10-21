New Linear Acoustic AERO.file addresses loudness control in file-based workflows

Linear Acoustic introduced at IBC2010 last month in Amsterdam the AERO.file Ingest Loudness Manager powered by RadiantGrid.

AERO.file brings Linear Acoustic multipass scaling, loudness range control, and UPMAX-II upmixing and downmixing to file-based workflows, without the need for external hardware devices.

AERO.file was designed in collaboration with RadiantGrid Technologies, the developer of transcoding, transformation and new media automation service platforms, to deliver best-in-class solutions for loudness and audio control in file-based workflows. It's the first of several new solutions addressing this goal.

AERO.file uses RadiantGrid transwrapping functionality to pass through video streams of any type while separately performing audio functions via the AERO.qc Loudness Correction module (a software version of the AERO.qc hardware product).