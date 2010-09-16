New justAD.TV system opens ad possibilities for pay-TV operators

JustAd.TV, which recently made its IBC debut, launched its TV advertising system that enables pay-TV providers and HbbTV broadcasters to apply Internet-style advertising to nonlinear entertainment services, such VOD and PVRs.

The company showed a number of innovative advertising formats and business models that bring the interactivity and targeting of Internet advertising to nonlinear TV. For example, the company’s ad system enables operators to serve ads when the viewer pauses, fast forwards or rewinds an on-demand program. It also can provide for TV ad selectors, allowing viewers access to free VOD products, such as movies, that are paid for by advertising suited to their personal interests.