New ikan PT3100 teleprompter performs in studio, on location

The new ikan PT3100 through-the-glass teleprompter is large enough for studio applications, while still being portable enough to be used on location.

With a 15in LCD, VGA, AC-powered monitor, the PT3100 offers a large viewing surface in addition to the features of the ikan PT3000. With the PT3100’s provided camera lift and a twist of a wheel, it is possible to lift a camera into a perfect center position for the best through-the-glass application experience possible.

With the twist of a knob and a single push of a button, the camera in use and the quick-release plate are free from the PT3100's secure base, making it easy to be as versatile as a shoot requires.

PT3100 features include camera riser plate, quick-release mount, Velcro-attached hood, perfect center of balance and high-quality, 70/30 teleprompter glass.