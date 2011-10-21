New ikan PT2500 combines teleprompter with rod-based camera support system
The new ikan PT2500 is a portable through-the-glass teleprompter and rod-based camera support system rolled into one.
It is based on the company’s Elements camera support system. The PT2500 can be used as a portable, through-the-glass teleprompter when needed and as a robust 15mm rod-based camera support system when there’s no need for a teleprompter.
Built on the foundation of ikan’s EV2 Adjustable Camcorder Baseplate and designed to accommodate small to mid-size cameras, the PT2500 uses high quality 30/70 prompter glass and comes with ikan’s PrompterPro 3.0 teleprompting software for optimal control.
Features include:
- 8in LCD monitor
- Elements 15mm rod-based system
- Lightweight and adjustable
- Easy field setup
