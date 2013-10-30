New HDMI Distribution Amplifier Series from tvONE

ERLANGER, KY. — tvONE introduced a new series of HDMI Distribution Amplifiers consisting of three professional units that distribute up to eight HDMI signals.



The 1T-DA-670 series consists of the 1T-DA-672, which provides dual, independent outputs from a single HDMI input and the 1T-DA-674 and 1T-DA-678, which provide either four or eight independent outputs. Each product within this series is compliant with HDMI v1.4 specifications; supports 10- and 12-bit video in addition to 3D video resolutions and 4K formats.



The 1T-DA-670 series supports SDTV resolutions 480i/576i, HDTV resolutions to 1080p and 4K resolutions to 4096x2160 at 24Hz and is HDCP compliant. In addition, these HDMI DA’s provide up to 300 MHz to 9 Gbps of bandwidth and provide signal amplification and equalization for high performance processing of audio and video allowing signals to travel great distances without quality loss. DVI 1.0 format is supported and the product provides automatic discovery of monitor EDID. A screw on power adapter cable prevents inadvertent disconnection of power and, as a bonus feature, all HDMI outputs can be cascaded to additional DA’s.



The manufacturer’s suggested retail prices for the units are listed below:

1T-DA-672 - HDMI 1.4 1x2 Distribution Amplifier - $245

1T-DA-674 - HDMI 1.4 1x4 Distribution Amplifier - $395

1T-DA-678 - HDMI 1.4 1x8 Distribution Amplifier - $595