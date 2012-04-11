New Haivision KulaByte 4.0 video delivers Linux-based cloud transcoding

Haivision will launch its KulaByte 4.0 software-based live H.264 video transcoder for cloud transcoding at the 2012 NAB Show.

KulaByte 4.0 delivers high-quality RTMP Dynamic Streaming for Flash video and Adaptive HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) for iOS devices. Now available for both Linux and Windows, KulaByte 4.0 delivers significant gains in transcoding performance.

With KulaByte 4.0, Haivision has migrated its transcoding engine to Linux to simplify deployment of the software within cloud computing environments, improving long-term performance and reliability and taking advantage of lower-cost cloud instances.

KulaByte 4.0 Linux support combines a 30 percent performance gain and a 30 percent to 40 percent cost reduction when deployed in cloud environments, such as Amazon's EC2. Additionally, the transcoder introduces a simplified user interface and support for closed captioning, ad insertion and ingestion of H.264 in MPEG-2-TS encapsulation.