New ATEME-Led 5G Consortium To Explore QoE, Sustainable Video Streaming

PARIS—ATEME today announced it is leading NESTED, a 5G consortium focused on developing high quality of experience (QoE) and sustainable video streaming via 5G.

As part of the NESTED, or New vidEo STandards for Enhanced Delivery, initiative, ATEME is working with Orange, which is testing the efficiency and sustainability of the NESTED streaming solution in real use cases over 5G.

Several French companies are collaborating on the two-year-long NESTED project. Viaccess-Orca is contributing its secure video player, QoE analytics enabler suite and targeted advertising solution, and ENENSYS Technologies is providing its MediaCast Mobile and CubeAgent Mobile.

IETR (Institut d'Electronique et des Technologies du numéRique), the research unit of French engineering school INSA Rennes, is also active in the project, providing a Versatile Video Coding (VVC) decoder.

Besides leading the project, ATEME is providing its latest compression technology, its Just-in-Time packager and its CDN, the company said.

Among the goals of the consortium is demonstrating the expected benefits of the latest advances in video compression and delivery technology with respect to reducing environmental impact.

To that end, the consortium will look at: Common Media Application Format (CMAF) chunk sharing to reduce the traffic burden on CDNs; the latest VVC video encoding; and multicast/unicast convergence to enable peak audience reach.

Another goal is to highlight the benefits of an end-to-end, pre-integrated, best-of-breed multicast adaptive bitrate (ABR) solution in terms of QoE and personalized viewing, which ultimately can enable 5G multicast and a greener approach to streaming.

The project is supported by France’s Brittany region.