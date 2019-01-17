New 3.0, DVB-T2 Support From Single Exciter Offers Broadcasters New Options

NEW DELHI—ENENSYS/TeamCast and Comark are demonstrating a single platform that supports ATSC 3.0 and DVB-T2 at BES (Broadcast Engineering Society) Expo India, Jan. 17-19 at the Pragati Maidan exhibition and convention center.

Teamcast Vortex II

The platform, which uses Comark’s Exact-V2 1RU exciter and ENENSYS’s release of a new TeamCast version of its ATSC Digital Exciter with support for 3.0 and DVB-T2 waveforms, gives broadcasters the opportunity to explore both standards.

“The support of both ATSC 3.0 and DVB-T2 waveforms on a single platform will enable broadcasters to experiment with both second generation standards with the maximum flexibility,” said Eric Pinson, terrestrial market manager at ENENSYS Group. “This also might motivate more innovation for new services in the future that would expand the maximum benefit of the different and complementary standards.”

In the view of Joe Turbolski, vice president of sales and marketing at Comark, having access to both standards will allow broadcasters to maintain their existing service while taking a closer look at the new opportunities made available by another standard.

“Adding this capability to our DTV exciter not only allows broadcasters to now deploy DVB-T2, but also to be able to test ATSC 3.0 as necessary, preserving their investment,” he said.

See the demo at BES Expo India, booth #41.

More information is available on the Comark, ENENSYS and TeamCast websites.