Nevion’s Virtuoso Paired With TICO for Live Chinese Production

OSLO, Norway—In what it is saying is the first large-scale application of TICO video compression, virtualized media production systems provider Nevion shared that its software-defined Virtuoso media node was one of the tools used by China’s Media Group (CMG) during its live broadcast of the 70th anniversary celebration for the People’s Republic of China.

For the event, CMG had more than 120 Virtuoso units to broadcast the live 4K footage across China Central Television’s TV stations and websites, as well as 4K movie theaters.

The Virtuoso has a TICO media function that enables encoding and decoding of UHD/4K video for transport over 10GE/IP or 3G-SDI links with a 4:1 compression ratio and latency of a few milliseconds. The Nevion platforms help to ensure TICO encoding and decoding of all 4K/UHD signals from the OB vans, on-site cameras and microwave links in and around Tiananmen Square. Compress signals were transported between two master control rooms, four 4K studios and CCTV’s 4K playout system at different site as 3G-SDI TICO streams over Nevion’s fiber transmitters and receivers.

In addition, 4K PGM signals were encoded by Virtuoso using lightweight TICO compression technology and sent back to LED screens in Tiananmen Square.

The production required three encoding-decoding cycles for each 4K/UHD signal.